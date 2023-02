Mexicans march in support of the National Electoral Institute

Start: 26 Feb 2023 17:00 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2023 18:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexicans across the country protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to reform the electoral authority.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com