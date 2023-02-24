COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Febrero de 2023
ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/COURT-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS

FEB 24

24 de Febrero de 2023

Protests against Israel's right-wing government in Tel Aviv

Start: 25 Feb 2023 16:30 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2023 18:30 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Tens of thousands of Israelis expected to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Protesters start to gather in Tel Aviv

