ADVISORY FRANCE-AGRICULTURE/MACRON

Macron visits Paris' International Agricultural Show in Paris

Start: 25 Feb 2023 07:00 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron opens the Paris International Agricultural Show (Salon International de l'Agriculture, or SIA), one of the world's largest and most important agricultural shows and trade fairs.

SCHEDULE:

Macron's visit starts at 0600GMT and ends at 1800GMT

