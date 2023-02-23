NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156 Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 201 163 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 Detroit 56 27 21 8 62 175 180 Buffalo 55 28 23 4 60 204 193 Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148 New Jersey 57 37 15 5 79 197 154 N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156 N.Y. Islanders 61 30 24 7 67 177 171 Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178 Washington 59 28 25 6 62 176 173 Philadelphia 59 23 26 10 56 159 190 Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152 Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 Minnesota 57 31 21 5 67 169 162 Nashville 55 27 22 6 60 157 167 St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209 Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205 Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 57 34 18 5 73 186 160 Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 197 195 Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 218 194 Calgary 58 27 20 11 65 189 180 Vancouver 57 22 30 5 49 196 234 San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 Anaheim 58 17 34 7 41 145 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1

Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO

Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 6, Arizona 3

Chicago 4, Dallas 3

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.