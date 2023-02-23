NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|56
|43
|8
|5
|91
|210
|118
|24-2-3
|19-6-2
|10-4-3
|Toronto
|58
|35
|15
|8
|78
|200
|156
|22-6-4
|13-9-4
|9-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|56
|36
|17
|3
|75
|201
|163
|22-4-2
|14-13-1
|9-6-0
|Florida
|60
|29
|25
|6
|64
|209
|210
|16-8-3
|13-17-3
|10-3-2
|Detroit
|56
|27
|21
|8
|62
|175
|180
|14-11-3
|13-10-5
|6-8-2
|Buffalo
|55
|28
|23
|4
|60
|204
|193
|11-15-2
|17-8-2
|6-9-1
|Ottawa
|56
|27
|25
|4
|58
|172
|179
|16-12-2
|11-13-2
|9-6-0
|Montreal
|57
|24
|29
|4
|52
|156
|207
|14-14-1
|10-15-3
|4-11-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|56
|38
|10
|8
|84
|192
|148
|20-6-2
|18-4-6
|15-4-1
|New Jersey
|57
|37
|15
|5
|79
|197
|154
|16-11-2
|21-4-3
|11-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|33
|15
|9
|75
|192
|156
|16-10-4
|17-5-5
|7-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|30
|24
|7
|67
|177
|171
|18-10-3
|12-14-4
|12-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|56
|27
|20
|9
|63
|180
|178
|15-8-4
|12-12-5
|5-7-4
|Washington
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|176
|173
|14-12-3
|14-13-3
|9-6-1
|Philadelphia
|59
|23
|26
|10
|56
|159
|190
|11-14-3
|12-12-7
|6-8-4
|Columbus
|57
|18
|34
|5
|41
|146
|212
|12-17-2
|6-17-3
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|58
|30
|16
|12
|72
|188
|152
|15-8-7
|15-8-5
|10-3-4
|Winnipeg
|58
|35
|22
|1
|71
|182
|150
|20-8-0
|15-14-1
|14-4-0
|Colorado
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|173
|155
|14-9-4
|17-10-1
|11-4-1
|Minnesota
|57
|31
|21
|5
|67
|169
|162
|19-10-2
|12-11-3
|10-7-0
|Nashville
|55
|27
|22
|6
|60
|157
|167
|16-10-3
|11-12-3
|5-8-3
|St. Louis
|57
|26
|28
|3
|55
|176
|209
|13-13-2
|13-15-1
|7-10-1
|Arizona
|58
|20
|29
|9
|49
|158
|205
|13-9-2
|7-20-7
|4-6-4
|Chicago
|57
|20
|32
|5
|45
|143
|206
|12-16-3
|8-16-2
|5-10-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|186
|160
|17-13-0
|17-5-5
|7-7-2
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|197
|195
|17-9-2
|15-10-5
|10-4-2
|Seattle
|57
|32
|19
|6
|70
|197
|178
|15-10-3
|17-9-3
|9-7-2
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|19
|8
|70
|218
|194
|14-11-5
|17-8-3
|10-6-0
|Calgary
|58
|27
|20
|11
|65
|189
|180
|15-11-2
|12-9-9
|9-3-2
|Vancouver
|57
|22
|30
|5
|49
|196
|234
|11-15-1
|11-15-4
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|58
|18
|29
|11
|47
|174
|213
|6-14-7
|12-15-4
|3-9-6
|Anaheim
|58
|17
|34
|7
|41
|145
|246
|9-16-1
|8-18-6
|6-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 3, Washington 1
Montreal 5, New Jersey 2
Carolina 4, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1
Toronto 6, Buffalo 3
Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1
Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO
Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO
Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 6, Arizona 3
Chicago 4, Dallas 3
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.