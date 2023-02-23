NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 24-2-3 19-6-2 10-4-3 m-Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148 20-6-2 18-4-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 57 37 15 5 79 197 154 16-11-2 21-4-3 11-5-2 a-Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156 22-6-4 13-9-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 201 163 22-4-2 14-13-1 9-6-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156 16-10-4 17-5-5 7-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 61 30 24 7 67 177 171 18-10-3 12-14-4 12-5-1 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 16-8-3 13-17-3 10-3-2 Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178 15-8-4 12-12-5 5-7-4 Detroit 56 27 21 8 62 175 180 14-11-3 13-10-5 6-8-2 Washington 59 28 25 6 62 176 173 14-12-3 14-13-3 9-6-1 Buffalo 55 28 23 4 60 204 193 11-15-2 17-8-2 6-9-1 Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 16-12-2 11-13-2 9-6-0 Philadelphia 59 23 26 10 56 159 190 11-14-3 12-12-7 6-8-4 Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207 14-14-1 10-15-3 4-11-1 Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212 12-17-2 6-17-3 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 57 34 18 5 73 186 160 17-13-0 17-5-5 7-7-2 c-Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 15-7-7 15-8-5 10-2-4 c-Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150 20-8-0 15-14-1 14-4-0 p-Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 197 195 17-9-2 15-10-5 10-4-2 p-Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 15-10-3 17-9-3 9-7-2 Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 218 194 14-11-5 17-8-3 10-6-0 c-Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 14-9-4 17-10-1 11-4-1 Minnesota 57 31 21 5 67 169 162 19-10-2 12-11-3 10-7-0 Calgary 57 26 20 11 63 183 177 15-11-2 11-9-9 9-3-2 Nashville 55 27 22 6 60 157 167 16-10-3 11-12-3 5-8-3 St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209 13-13-2 13-15-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 57 22 30 5 49 196 234 11-15-1 11-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 57 20 28 9 49 155 199 13-8-2 7-20-7 4-6-4 San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 6-14-7 12-15-4 3-9-6 Chicago 56 19 32 5 43 139 203 12-16-3 7-16-2 4-10-1 Anaheim 58 17 34 7 41 145 246 9-16-1 8-18-6 6-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1

Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO

Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.