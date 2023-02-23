ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ARMY DAY-FIREWORKS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Febrero de 2023
23 de Febrero de 2023

Fireworks as Russians mark Defender of the Fatherland Day

Start: 23 Feb 2023 17:57 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2023 18:57 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Fireworks light up the Moscow skyline hours before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Russians mark Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

