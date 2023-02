NI police news conference after Omagh shooting

Start: 23 Feb 2023 11:41 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2023 11:55 GMT

BELFAST- Police news conference with Chief Con Simon Byrne about the Omagh shooting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK

DIGITAL: No Use UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com