ADVISORY G20-INDIA/YELLEN --DELAYED

Jueves 23 de Febrero de 2023
23 de Febrero de 2023

Janet Yellen holds a news conference in Bengaluru, India

Start: 23 Feb 2023 08:18 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2023 09:30 GMT

NANDI HILLS, INDIA - U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen holds a news conference in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - newser starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use India

DIGITAL: No use India

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

