ADVISORY G20-INDIA/G7

Japan holds newser after G7 meeting on sidelines of G20

Start: 23 Feb 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2023 14:00 GMT

NANDI HILLS, INDIA - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda hold a news conference after hosting a G7 finance leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers' meet in India's Bengaluru.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - newser starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use India

DIGITAL: No use India

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com