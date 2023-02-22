COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

22 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 24-2-3 19-6-2 10-4-3
m-Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148 20-6-2 18-4-6 15-4-1
m-New Jersey 57 37 15 5 79 197 154 16-11-2 21-4-3 11-5-2
a-Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156 22-6-4 13-9-4 9-5-2
a-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 201 163 22-4-2 14-13-1 9-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156 16-10-4 17-5-5 7-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 60 29 24 7 65 175 170 17-10-3 12-14-4 12-5-1
Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 16-8-3 13-17-3 10-3-2
Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178 15-8-4 12-12-5 5-7-4
Detroit 56 27 21 8 62 175 180 14-11-3 13-10-5 6-8-2
Washington 59 28 25 6 62 176 173 14-12-3 14-13-3 9-6-1
Buffalo 55 28 23 4 60 204 193 11-15-2 17-8-2 6-9-1
Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 16-12-2 11-13-2 9-6-0
Philadelphia 58 23 25 10 56 157 186 11-14-3 12-11-7 6-8-4
Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207 14-14-1 10-15-3 4-11-1
Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212 12-17-2 6-17-3 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157 17-13-0 17-5-4 7-7-2
c-Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 15-7-7 15-8-5 10-2-4
c-Winnipeg 57 35 21 1 71 181 148 20-8-0 15-13-1 14-4-0
p-Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 197 195 17-9-2 15-10-5 10-4-2
p-Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 15-10-3 17-9-3 9-7-2
Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 214 192 13-11-5 17-8-3 10-6-0
c-Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 14-9-4 17-10-1 11-4-1
Minnesota 57 31 21 5 67 169 162 19-10-2 12-11-3 10-7-0
Calgary 57 26 20 11 63 183 177 15-11-2 11-9-9 9-3-2
Nashville 54 26 22 6 58 152 163 15-10-3 11-12-3 5-8-3
St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209 13-13-2 13-15-1 7-10-1
Arizona 57 20 28 9 49 155 199 13-8-2 7-20-7 4-6-4
Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229 11-15-1 11-15-3 10-5-0
San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 6-14-7 12-15-4 3-9-6
Chicago 55 18 32 5 41 136 201 11-16-3 7-16-2 4-10-1
Anaheim 58 17 34 7 41 145 246 9-16-1 8-18-6 6-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

San Jose 4, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

