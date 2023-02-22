NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 m-Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148 m-New Jersey 57 37 15 5 79 197 154 a-Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156 a-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 201 163 m-N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156 N.Y. Islanders 60 29 24 7 65 175 170 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178 Detroit 56 27 21 8 62 175 180 Washington 59 28 25 6 62 176 173 Buffalo 55 28 23 4 60 204 193 Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 Philadelphia 58 23 25 10 56 157 186 Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207 Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157 c-Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 c-Winnipeg 57 35 21 1 71 181 148 p-Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 197 195 p-Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 214 192 c-Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 Minnesota 57 31 21 5 67 169 162 Calgary 57 26 20 11 63 183 177 Nashville 54 26 22 6 58 152 163 St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209 Arizona 57 20 28 9 49 155 199 Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229 San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 Chicago 55 18 32 5 41 136 201 Anaheim 58 17 34 7 41 145 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

San Jose 4, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.