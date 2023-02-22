COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Febrero de 2023
ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

22 de Febrero de 2023

Wednesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,377,025

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (3), Australia, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Daniel Evans and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

