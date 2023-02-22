COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

22 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 152 129
Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 148 126
Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 156 147
Springfield 49 25 18 2 4 56 152 142
Lehigh Valley 50 25 20 3 2 55 150 152
Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 158 163
Hartford 50 21 20 3 6 51 146 161
WB/Scranton 49 21 21 2 5 49 133 140

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 51 35 13 2 1 73 179 156
Syracuse 48 23 18 4 3 53 172 158
Utica 50 23 20 5 2 53 144 154
Laval 50 21 20 7 2 51 182 179
Rochester 47 23 20 3 1 50 143 158
Cleveland 48 22 21 3 2 49 158 176
Belleville 50 20 25 4 1 45 162 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 49 27 12 7 3 64 178 141
Milwaukee 49 30 15 2 2 64 169 139
Manitoba 49 27 16 3 3 60 154 148
Rockford 50 25 17 4 4 58 162 165
Iowa 51 22 20 5 4 53 149 161
Grand Rapids 49 21 24 2 2 46 137 182
Chicago 48 20 23 3 2 45 142 169

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 50 36 12 2 0 74 186 125
Coachella Valley 46 31 9 4 2 68 163 123
Abbotsford 51 29 18 2 2 62 175 154
Ontario 49 29 17 2 1 61 158 135
Colorado 50 28 17 4 1 61 146 134
Tucson 52 23 25 4 0 50 162 180
Bakersfield 49 22 23 2 2 48 150 155
San Jose 50 21 25 0 4 46 136 168
Henderson 50 16 29 0 5 37 126 146
San Diego 51 14 36 1 0 29 129 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1

Toronto 3, Utica 1

Laval 7, Belleville 2

San Jose 7, Abbotsford 2

Ontario 3, Coachella Valley 2

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eoin Macken se sinceró sobre los retos que enfrentó al interpretar a un padre de familia en “La brea”

Eoin Macken se sinceró sobre los retos que enfrentó al interpretar a un padre de familia en “La brea”

Las 10 series de Netflix en Argentina para engancharse este día

Tini Stoessel y Emilia Mernes brillaron en Viña del Mar: música, premios y un invitado muy especial

“No quiero ser parte del problema”: Jason Beghe reflexionó sobre la brutalidad policial en EEUU y su papel en Chicago P.D

Los 10 podcast de Spotify en Argentina para engancharse este día

TENDENCIAS

¿Las altas temperaturas y la humedad pueden afectar la salud mental?

¿Las altas temperaturas y la humedad pueden afectar la salud mental?

Cuánto tiempo dura la inmunidad de las vacunas contra el COVID-19, según un nuevo estudio

Encefalitis: cuáles son las causas y con qué enfermedades puede ser confundida

Una ciudad italiana fue elegida como el mejor destino gastronómico del mundo de 2023

Más del 20% de los niños y adolescentes sufren de trastornos alimentarios en el mundo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El Salvador aprobó una reforma en el Código Penal para convertir en imprescriptible el delito de femicidio

El Salvador aprobó una reforma en el Código Penal para convertir en imprescriptible el delito de femicidio

En una San Pablo rural, “Carbón” destila crítica social disfrazada de comedia negra

Carlos María Galli estudió los archivos de la Iglesia en la dictadura: “Decidimos acercarnos a la verdad para ayudar a la pacificación de la sociedad argentina”

Warren Zevon, un músico de resonancias literarias y con “la suerte por el piso”

La inteligencia artificial escribe poemas mejor de lo que esperábamos