AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 152 129 Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 148 126 Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 156 147 Springfield 49 25 18 2 4 56 152 142 Lehigh Valley 50 25 20 3 2 55 150 152 Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 158 163 Hartford 50 21 20 3 6 51 146 161 WB/Scranton 49 21 21 2 5 49 133 140

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 51 35 13 2 1 73 179 156 Syracuse 48 23 18 4 3 53 172 158 Utica 50 23 20 5 2 53 144 154 Laval 50 21 20 7 2 51 182 179 Rochester 47 23 20 3 1 50 143 158 Cleveland 48 22 21 3 2 49 158 176 Belleville 50 20 25 4 1 45 162 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 49 27 12 7 3 64 178 141 Milwaukee 49 30 15 2 2 64 169 139 Manitoba 49 27 16 3 3 60 154 148 Rockford 50 25 17 4 4 58 162 165 Iowa 51 22 20 5 4 53 149 161 Grand Rapids 49 21 24 2 2 46 137 182 Chicago 48 20 23 3 2 45 142 169

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 50 36 12 2 0 74 186 125 Coachella Valley 46 31 9 4 2 68 163 123 Abbotsford 51 29 18 2 2 62 175 154 Ontario 49 29 17 2 1 61 158 135 Colorado 50 28 17 4 1 61 146 134 Tucson 52 23 25 4 0 50 162 180 Bakersfield 49 22 23 2 2 48 150 155 San Jose 50 21 25 0 4 46 136 168 Henderson 50 16 29 0 5 37 126 146 San Diego 51 14 36 1 0 29 129 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1

Toronto 3, Utica 1

Laval 7, Belleville 2

San Jose 7, Abbotsford 2

Ontario 3, Coachella Valley 2

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.