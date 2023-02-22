ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Clean up underway after latest Turkey quakes

Start: 22 Feb 2023 05:51 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2023 06:55 GMT

VARIOUS - Clean up underway after fresh wave of earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria on Monday.

==

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT - Kahramanmaras

0635GMT - Hatay

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq. Must not obscure logo. Must credit Rudaw. No archive use.

DIGITAL: No use Iraq. Must not obscure logo. Must credit Rudaw. No archive use.

Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com