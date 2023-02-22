COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Febrero de 2023
ADVISORY -FLASH-RUSSIA-CHINA/

REUTERS

FEB 22

22 de Febrero de 2023

Russia's Lavrov hosts Chinese top diplomat in Moscow

Start: 22 Feb 2023 08:57 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2023 08:57 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets China's top diplomat Wang Yi for talks expected to focus on Ukraine. China has said it is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Meeting

0700GMT - Meeting

Reuters

