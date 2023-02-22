ADVISORY -FLASH-RUSSIA-CHINA/

Russia's Lavrov hosts Chinese top diplomat in Moscow
Start: 22 Feb 2023 08:57 GMT
End: 22 Feb 2023 08:57 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets China's top diplomat Wang Yi for talks expected to focus on Ukraine. China has said it is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN AND MANDARIN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com