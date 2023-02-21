COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Febrero de 2023
NHL Conference Glance

20 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118
m-Carolina 55 37 10 8 82 188 147
m-New Jersey 56 37 14 5 79 195 149
a-Toronto 57 34 15 8 76 194 153
m-N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156
a-Tampa Bay 55 35 17 3 73 195 162
N.Y. Islanders 60 29 24 7 65 175 170
Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210
Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178
Washington 58 28 24 6 62 175 170
Buffalo 54 28 22 4 60 201 187
Detroit 55 26 21 8 60 172 179
Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179
Philadelphia 58 23 25 10 56 157 186
Montreal 56 23 29 4 50 151 205
Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157
c-Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148
c-Winnipeg 57 35 21 1 71 181 148
p-Los Angeles 57 32 18 7 71 196 193
p-Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178
Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 214 192
c-Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155
Minnesota 56 30 21 5 65 167 161
Calgary 57 26 20 11 63 183 177
Nashville 54 26 22 6 58 152 163
St. Louis 56 26 27 3 55 175 205
Arizona 57 20 28 9 49 155 199
Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229
San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213
Chicago 55 18 32 5 41 136 201
Anaheim 57 17 33 7 41 144 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

San Jose 4, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Los protagonistas de “Volver al futuro” vivieron un emotivo reencuentro

Los 5 sensores que tiene un celular y que pocos conocen, para qué sirven

Nuevo reclamo a la dictadura cubana por los presos políticos: exigen que no sean expatriados como en Nicaragua

