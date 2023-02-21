COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

21 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 42 17 .712
Philadelphia 38 19 .667 3
Brooklyn 34 24 .586
New York 33 27 .550
Toronto 28 31 .475 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 32 27 .542
Atlanta 29 30 .492 3
Washington 28 30 .483
Orlando 24 35 .407 8
Charlotte 17 43 .283 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 17 .707
Cleveland 38 23 .623
Chicago 26 33 .441 15½
Indiana 26 34 .433 16
Detroit 15 44 .254 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 35 22 .614
Dallas 31 29 .517
New Orleans 30 29 .508 6
San Antonio 14 45 .237 22
Houston 13 45 .224 22½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 41 18 .695
Minnesota 31 30 .508 11
Oklahoma City 28 29 .491 12
Portland 28 30 .483 12½
Utah 29 31 .483 12½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 32 25 .561
L.A. Clippers 33 28 .541 1
Phoenix 32 28 .533
Golden State 29 29 .500
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 6

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

