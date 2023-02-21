COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
LPGA Tour Schedule

21 de Febrero de 2023

Jan. 19-22 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Brooke Henderson)

Feb. 23-26 _ Honda LPGA Thailand, Chon Buri, Thailand

March 2-5 _ HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa Island, Singapore

March 9-12 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China (canceled)

March 23-26 _ LPGA Drive On Championship, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

March 30-April 2 _ DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes, Calif.

April 12-15 _ LOTTE Championship, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

April 20-23 _ The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas

April 27-30 _ JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles

May 11-14 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, N.J.

May 24-28 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas

June 1-4 _ Mizuho Americas Open , Jersey City, N.J.

June 9-11 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

June 15-18 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 22-25 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.

July 6-9 _ U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

July 13-16 _ Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

July 19-22 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 27-30 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 3-6 _ Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

Aug. 10-13 _ AIG Women’s Open, Surrey, United Kingdom

Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 24-27 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 7-10 _ Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

Sept. 22-24 _ Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 5-8 _ The Ascendant LPGA, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 12-15 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 19-22 _ BMW Ladies Championship, Wonju, South Korea

Oct. 26-29 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan

Nov. 2-5 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Omitama, Japan

Nov. 9-12 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 16-19 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

