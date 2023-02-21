ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 49 35 13 1 0 71 191 144 Maine 47 29 15 2 1 61 177 133 Reading 48 28 17 3 0 59 164 135 Worcester 50 25 22 3 0 53 169 174 Adirondack 48 18 23 6 1 43 154 172 Trois-Rivieres 49 19 28 2 0 40 144 185 Norfolk 50 12 35 1 2 27 135 222

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 50 33 15 2 0 68 168 141 Florida 47 27 13 4 3 61 156 135 South Carolina 47 27 15 4 1 59 160 136 Greenville 47 26 14 7 0 59 154 145 Orlando 50 25 18 6 1 57 156 167 Atlanta 48 22 20 5 1 50 147 156 Savannah 45 14 22 8 1 37 127 163

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 49 29 12 5 3 66 173 150 Toledo 51 30 15 4 2 66 182 133 Indy 50 31 17 2 0 64 185 146 Fort Wayne 47 25 16 4 2 56 185 179 Wheeling 49 21 23 5 0 47 147 159 Kalamazoo 49 20 25 4 0 44 120 154 Iowa 48 12 25 10 1 35 123 178

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 49 38 8 2 1 79 202 107 Wichita 50 26 20 4 0 56 165 151 Kansas City 47 22 19 6 0 50 151 157 Allen 49 24 24 1 0 49 169 180 Utah 49 22 24 3 0 47 139 176 Rapid City 49 22 26 1 0 45 157 185 Tulsa 47 17 22 7 1 42 140 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 2

Orlando 6, Utah 5

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.