Martes 21 de Febrero de 2023
ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

21 de Febrero de 2023

Tuesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,377,025

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Botic Van de Zandschulp (8), Netherlands, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 7-5.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

