ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND-BIDEN-ADDRESS--REUTERS

Biden addresses the public in Warsaw

Start: 21 Feb 2023 16:15 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2023 17:15 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

WARSAW - U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the public in Warsaw. Biden is visiting Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday he visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT Biden addresses the public - from Arkady Kubickiego, the castle gardens

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com