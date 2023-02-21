ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/

Cleanup underway in Kahramanmaras after fresh wave of earthquakes rock Turkey
Start: 21 Feb 2023 06:32 GMT
End: 21 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT
KAHRAMANMARAS - Cleanup underway in Kahramanmaras after fresh wave of earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Iraq. Must not obscure logo. Must credit Rudaw. No archive use.
DIGITAL: No use Iraq. Must not obscure logo. Must credit Rudaw. No archive use.
Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com