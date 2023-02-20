SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 39 28 9 2 0 58 154 98 Knoxville 40 24 13 1 2 51 154 131 Huntsville 39 24 13 1 1 50 141 118 Roanoke 38 23 13 2 0 49 123 98 Birmingham 40 23 14 1 2 49 153 128 Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124 Pensacola 38 21 16 1 0 43 132 124 Fayetteville 40 16 19 5 0 37 113 130 Quad City 37 15 20 1 1 32 93 111 Macon 36 6 28 2 0 14 92 162 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 3, Roanoke 1

Peoria 3, Macon 1

Sunday's Games

Peoria 5, Macon 2

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3

Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 1

Monday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 2 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled