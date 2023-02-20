NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 55 42 8 5 89 207 117 Toronto 57 34 15 8 76 194 153 Tampa Bay 55 35 17 3 73 195 162 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 205 207 Buffalo 54 28 22 4 60 201 187 Detroit 55 26 21 8 60 172 179 Ottawa 55 27 24 4 58 171 176 Montreal 56 23 29 4 50 151 205

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 55 37 10 8 82 188 147 New Jersey 56 37 14 5 79 195 149 N.Y. Rangers 56 33 14 9 75 191 152 Pittsburgh 55 27 19 9 63 178 174 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 24 7 63 171 168 Washington 58 28 24 6 62 175 170 Philadelphia 57 22 25 10 54 153 183 Columbus 56 18 34 4 40 144 209

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 Winnipeg 56 34 21 1 69 177 147 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 Minnesota 56 30 21 5 65 167 161 Nashville 54 26 22 6 58 152 163 St. Louis 56 26 27 3 55 175 205 Arizona 56 19 28 9 47 152 197 Chicago 55 18 32 5 41 136 201

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157 Los Angeles 57 32 18 7 71 196 193 Seattle 56 32 18 6 70 197 174 Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 214 192 Calgary 56 26 19 11 63 180 173 Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229 San Jose 57 17 29 11 45 170 213 Anaheim 56 17 33 6 40 141 236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.