COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 19 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

19 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 55 42 8 5 89 207 117
m-Carolina 55 37 10 8 82 188 147
m-New Jersey 56 37 14 5 79 195 149
a-Toronto 57 34 15 8 76 194 153
m-N.Y. Rangers 56 33 14 9 75 191 152
a-Tampa Bay 55 35 17 3 73 195 162
Pittsburgh 55 27 19 9 63 178 174
N.Y. Islanders 59 28 24 7 63 171 168
Washington 58 28 24 6 62 175 170
Florida 59 28 25 6 62 205 207
Buffalo 54 28 22 4 60 201 187
Detroit 55 26 21 8 60 172 179
Ottawa 55 27 24 4 58 171 176
Philadelphia 57 22 25 10 54 153 183
Montreal 56 23 29 4 50 151 205
Columbus 56 18 34 4 40 144 209

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157
c-Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148
p-Los Angeles 57 32 18 7 71 196 193
p-Seattle 56 32 18 6 70 197 174
c-Winnipeg 56 34 21 1 69 177 147
Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 214 192
c-Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155
Minnesota 56 30 21 5 65 167 161
Calgary 56 26 19 11 63 180 173
Nashville 54 26 22 6 58 152 163
St. Louis 56 26 27 3 55 175 205
Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229
Arizona 56 19 28 9 47 152 197
San Jose 57 17 29 11 45 170 213
Chicago 55 18 32 5 41 136 201
Anaheim 56 17 33 6 40 141 236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Sin novedad en el frente”, la gran vencedora en los Bafta 2023: uno por uno, todos los ganadores

“Sin novedad en el frente”, la gran vencedora en los Bafta 2023: uno por uno, todos los ganadores

“Umbrella” era para Britney Spears y “Bad” para Prince: los grandes éxitos que lamentaron rechazar otros artistas

Javier Bardem: los médicos que querían dejarlo morir de bebé, el pasado de stripper, su amor a destiempo con Penélope Cruz

La transformación musical de Rihanna en fotos hasta mostrar a su adorable bebé en TikTok

Murió la actriz Stella Stevens

TENDENCIAS

Córdoba, Salta y Santa Fe: detectan más casos de gripe aviar

Córdoba, Salta y Santa Fe: detectan más casos de gripe aviar

Falda larga de jean: cómo llevar el ítem fashionista de los años 90

Así se puede eliminar una cuenta de WhatsApp

Estos son los productos que no se pueden vender en el Marketplace de Facebook

Postales del carnaval: de Humahuaca a Ushuaia, cuáles son los más llamativos por su despliegue y tradición

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estonia aseguró que Rusia debe pagar por las atrocidades en Ucrania para evitar que se repitan los crímenes de guerra

Estonia aseguró que Rusia debe pagar por las atrocidades en Ucrania para evitar que se repitan los crímenes de guerra

Observadores internacionales detectaron que el régimen de Irán está cerca de tener suficiente uranio para fabricar un arma nuclear

Nueva provocación de Corea del Norte: lanzó otros dos misiles balísticos y advirtió que el Pacífico podría convertirse en un “campo de tiro”

El balance de muertos tras el poderoso terremoto en Turquía superó los 41.000

La guerra en Ucrania, en Europa y en América Latina