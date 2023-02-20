COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

20 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 42 17 .712 7-3 W-1 24-7 18-10 25-12
Milwaukee 41 17 .707 ½ 10-0 W-12 24-5 17-12 23-13
Philadelphia 38 19 .667 3 7-3 W-4 23-8 15-11 22-13
Cleveland 38 23 .623 5 8-2 L-1 25-6 13-17 22-11
Brooklyn 34 24 .586 5-5 W-1 18-11 16-13 24-13
New York 33 27 .550 6-4 W-3 16-15 17-12 23-16
Miami 32 27 .542 10 5-5 L-2 19-10 13-17 15-17
Atlanta 29 30 .492 13 4-6 L-2 15-12 14-18 17-19
Washington 28 30 .483 13½ 6-4 W-2 14-12 14-18 15-17
Toronto 28 31 .475 14 6-4 W-2 18-13 10-18 17-19
Chicago 26 33 .441 16 3-7 L-6 16-13 10-20 20-20
Indiana 26 34 .433 16½ 2-8 W-1 18-14 8-20 18-17
Orlando 24 35 .407 18 5-5 L-1 14-15 10-20 12-25
Charlotte 17 43 .283 25½ 3-7 W-2 9-18 8-25 9-29
Detroit 15 44 .254 27 3-7 L-2 8-21 7-23 6-27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 41 18 .695 7-3 W-3 27-4 14-14 29-11
Memphis 35 22 .614 5 4-6 W-1 24-5 11-17 17-16
Sacramento 32 25 .561 8 5-5 L-1 17-12 15-13 20-13
L.A. Clippers 33 28 .541 9 6-4 W-2 15-13 18-15 19-16
Phoenix 32 28 .533 7-3 L-1 20-10 12-18 21-15
Dallas 31 29 .517 10½ 5-5 L-3 19-10 12-19 23-16
New Orleans 30 29 .508 11 4-6 L-1 20-10 10-19 19-15
Minnesota 31 30 .508 11 5-5 L-1 20-13 11-17 22-19
Golden State 29 29 .500 11½ 5-5 L-1 22-7 7-22 17-14
Oklahoma City 28 29 .491 12 5-5 W-1 17-12 11-17 15-17
Portland 28 30 .483 12½ 5-5 L-1 16-14 12-16 20-16
Utah 29 31 .483 12½ 4-6 L-1 18-12 11-19 19-18
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 14 4-6 W-1 14-14 13-18 14-20
San Antonio 14 45 .237 27 0-10 L-14 9-21 5-24 5-30
Houston 13 45 .224 27½ 2-8 L-7 8-20 5-25 7-31

___

Sunday's Games

2023 All-Star Game

Team 184, Team 175

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Wanda Nara, Zaira y Sebastián Yatra: música, baile y alcohol en el carnaval de Río

Wanda Nara, Zaira y Sebastián Yatra: música, baile y alcohol en el carnaval de Río

Gene Hackman, lo echaron de la escuela de teatro por falta de talento, ganaría dos Oscar y se retiraría cansado de Hollywood

“Sin novedad en el frente”, la gran vencedora en los Bafta 2023: uno por uno, todos los ganadores

“Umbrella” era para Britney Spears y “Bad” para Prince: los grandes éxitos que lamentaron rechazar otros artistas

Javier Bardem: los médicos que querían dejarlo morir de bebé, el pasado de stripper, su amor a destiempo con Penélope Cruz

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp: así se puede crear una copia de los chats en iCloud de Apple

WhatsApp: así se puede crear una copia de los chats en iCloud de Apple

Cuáles son los cuidados básicos al adoptar un animal de compañía

“Exigencia, competencia y límites”, la experiencia de Santiago García en el Desafío Rocas Coloradas 2023

La memoria emocional nos permite recordar sucesos de décadas pasadas

Twitter también elimina las cuentas de manera permanente por esta razón

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Reescribieron los libros de Roald Dahl para remover el lenguaje “ofensivo”: ¿inclusión o censura?

Reescribieron los libros de Roald Dahl para remover el lenguaje “ofensivo”: ¿inclusión o censura?

Wanda Nara, Zaira y Sebastián Yatra: música, baile y alcohol en el carnaval de Río

Volodimir Zelensky: “Si China se alía con Rusia, habrá una guerra mundial”

El ránking de las zonas productivas del mundo más vulnerables a la crisis climática

Lula lanza una guerra contra las fake news y alertan que sea una excusa para censurar información crítica