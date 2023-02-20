NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|24-7
|18-10
|25-12
|Milwaukee
|41
|17
|.707
|½
|10-0
|W-12
|24-5
|17-12
|23-13
|Philadelphia
|38
|19
|.667
|3
|7-3
|W-4
|23-8
|15-11
|22-13
|Cleveland
|38
|23
|.623
|5
|8-2
|L-1
|25-6
|13-17
|22-11
|Brooklyn
|34
|24
|.586
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|18-11
|16-13
|24-13
|New York
|33
|27
|.550
|9½
|6-4
|W-3
|16-15
|17-12
|23-16
|Miami
|32
|27
|.542
|10
|5-5
|L-2
|19-10
|13-17
|15-17
|Atlanta
|29
|30
|.492
|13
|4-6
|L-2
|15-12
|14-18
|17-19
|Washington
|28
|30
|.483
|13½
|6-4
|W-2
|14-12
|14-18
|15-17
|Toronto
|28
|31
|.475
|14
|6-4
|W-2
|18-13
|10-18
|17-19
|Chicago
|26
|33
|.441
|16
|3-7
|L-6
|16-13
|10-20
|20-20
|Indiana
|26
|34
|.433
|16½
|2-8
|W-1
|18-14
|8-20
|18-17
|Orlando
|24
|35
|.407
|18
|5-5
|L-1
|14-15
|10-20
|12-25
|Charlotte
|17
|43
|.283
|25½
|3-7
|W-2
|9-18
|8-25
|9-29
|Detroit
|15
|44
|.254
|27
|3-7
|L-2
|8-21
|7-23
|6-27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|27-4
|14-14
|29-11
|Memphis
|35
|22
|.614
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|24-5
|11-17
|17-16
|Sacramento
|32
|25
|.561
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|17-12
|15-13
|20-13
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|28
|.541
|9
|6-4
|W-2
|15-13
|18-15
|19-16
|Phoenix
|32
|28
|.533
|9½
|7-3
|L-1
|20-10
|12-18
|21-15
|Dallas
|31
|29
|.517
|10½
|5-5
|L-3
|19-10
|12-19
|23-16
|New Orleans
|30
|29
|.508
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|20-10
|10-19
|19-15
|Minnesota
|31
|30
|.508
|11
|5-5
|L-1
|20-13
|11-17
|22-19
|Golden State
|29
|29
|.500
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|22-7
|7-22
|17-14
|Oklahoma City
|28
|29
|.491
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|17-12
|11-17
|15-17
|Portland
|28
|30
|.483
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-14
|12-16
|20-16
|Utah
|29
|31
|.483
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|18-12
|11-19
|19-18
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|32
|.458
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|14-14
|13-18
|14-20
|San Antonio
|14
|45
|.237
|27
|0-10
|L-14
|9-21
|5-24
|5-30
|Houston
|13
|45
|.224
|27½
|2-8
|L-7
|8-20
|5-25
|7-31
___
Sunday's Games
2023 All-Star Game
Team 184, Team 175
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.