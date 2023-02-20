English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|23
|17
|3
|3
|51
|23
|54
|Man City
|24
|16
|4
|4
|60
|24
|52
|Man United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|41
|28
|49
|Tottenham
|24
|13
|3
|8
|44
|35
|42
|Newcastle
|23
|10
|11
|2
|35
|15
|41
|Fulham
|24
|11
|5
|8
|35
|30
|38
|Brighton
|22
|10
|5
|7
|39
|29
|35
|Liverpool
|22
|10
|5
|7
|38
|28
|35
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|37
|30
|35
|Chelsea
|23
|8
|7
|8
|23
|23
|31
|Aston Villa
|23
|8
|4
|11
|28
|38
|28
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|8
|9
|21
|31
|26
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|6
|7
|10
|18
|38
|25
|Leicester
|23
|7
|3
|13
|36
|41
|24
|Wolverhampton
|23
|6
|5
|12
|17
|32
|23
|Everton
|23
|5
|6
|12
|17
|30
|21
|Bournemouth
|23
|5
|6
|12
|21
|44
|21
|West Ham
|23
|5
|5
|13
|19
|29
|20
|Leeds
|23
|4
|7
|12
|28
|39
|19
|Southampton
|23
|5
|3
|15
|19
|40
|18
___
Sunday, Feb. 12
Leeds 0, Man United 2
Man City 3, Aston Villa 1
Monday, Feb. 13
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Arsenal 1, Man City 3
Saturday, Feb. 18
Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 0, Fulham 1
Chelsea 0, Southampton 1
Everton 1, Leeds 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Man City 1
Wolverhampton 0, Bournemouth 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 2
Sunday, Feb. 19
Man United 3, Leicester 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Friday, Feb. 24
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Wednesday, March 1
Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|32
|21
|9
|2
|63
|27
|72
|Sheffield United
|32
|18
|7
|7
|54
|30
|61
|Middlesbrough
|33
|17
|6
|10
|56
|38
|57
|Luton Town
|32
|13
|11
|8
|39
|32
|50
|Sunderland
|32
|13
|10
|9
|47
|34
|49
|Millwall
|31
|14
|7
|10
|39
|32
|49
|Blackburn
|32
|15
|4
|13
|34
|37
|49
|Watford
|32
|12
|11
|9
|38
|35
|47
|Norwich
|32
|13
|7
|12
|43
|36
|46
|West Brom
|31
|12
|9
|10
|40
|33
|45
|Coventry
|32
|12
|9
|11
|35
|33
|45
|Swansea
|32
|11
|9
|12
|45
|47
|42
|Hull
|33
|11
|9
|13
|38
|47
|42
|Preston
|32
|11
|9
|12
|28
|37
|42
|Bristol City
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|41
|41
|Reading
|32
|12
|5
|15
|35
|47
|41
|QPR
|33
|10
|9
|14
|34
|46
|39
|Birmingham
|32
|10
|8
|14
|37
|42
|38
|Stoke
|32
|10
|7
|15
|36
|39
|37
|Cardiff
|33
|9
|8
|16
|25
|36
|35
|Rotherham
|32
|7
|12
|13
|34
|44
|33
|Huddersfield
|32
|8
|7
|17
|30
|43
|31
|Blackpool
|32
|7
|10
|15
|32
|47
|31
|Wigan
|32
|7
|10
|15
|29
|50
|31
___
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 2
Coventry 1, Millwall 0
Norwich 3, Hull 1
QPR 0, Sunderland 3
Burnley 1, Watford 1
Reading 2, Rotherham 1
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Bristol City 1, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Luton Town 1
Swansea 2, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Huddersfield 0
Sheffield United 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Blackburn 1
Friday, Feb. 17
Cardiff 1, Reading 0
Saturday, Feb. 18
Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 1, Swansea 0
Blackpool 1, Stoke 0
Huddersfield 2, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Preston 0
Luton Town 0, Burnley 1
Middlesbrough 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 1, Bristol City 1
Wigan 0, Norwich 0
Monday, Feb. 20
Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Coventry vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Hull vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|31
|20
|8
|3
|58
|22
|68
|Plymouth
|32
|20
|8
|4
|57
|32
|68
|Ipswich
|32
|16
|12
|4
|60
|31
|60
|Bolton
|33
|17
|8
|8
|48
|24
|59
|Derby
|31
|16
|9
|6
|50
|25
|57
|Barnsley
|30
|17
|5
|8
|45
|27
|56
|Wycombe
|31
|16
|5
|10
|44
|29
|53
|Shrewsbury
|32
|14
|6
|12
|39
|34
|48
|Peterborough
|30
|15
|2
|13
|48
|38
|47
|Portsmouth
|30
|10
|12
|8
|37
|36
|42
|Charlton
|31
|10
|10
|11
|45
|43
|40
|Port Vale
|32
|11
|7
|14
|33
|46
|40
|Exeter
|32
|10
|9
|13
|42
|43
|39
|Lincoln
|30
|8
|15
|7
|29
|31
|39
|Bristol Rovers
|32
|10
|8
|14
|44
|55
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|31
|8
|12
|11
|34
|34
|36
|Oxford United
|33
|9
|9
|15
|36
|41
|36
|Burton Albion
|31
|9
|7
|15
|40
|58
|34
|Cheltenham
|31
|9
|6
|16
|25
|40
|33
|Accrington Stanley
|30
|7
|9
|14
|26
|47
|30
|Milton Keynes Dons
|32
|8
|5
|19
|30
|51
|29
|Cambridge United
|31
|8
|5
|18
|26
|51
|29
|Morecambe
|31
|6
|10
|15
|32
|52
|28
|Forest Green
|33
|5
|7
|21
|25
|63
|22
___
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe 2
Bolton 5, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Ipswich 0
Cambridge United 1, Cheltenham 2
Derby 1, Lincoln 1
Exeter 0, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Peterborough 0
Forest Green 0, Charlton 1
Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3
Port Vale 1, Barnsley 3
Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Morecambe 0
Saturday, Feb. 18
Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 2
Cambridge United 1, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 4
Derby 2, Charlton 0
Ipswich 4, Forest Green 0
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 0, Peterborough 3
Plymouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Port Vale 1, Exeter 0
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|33
|21
|7
|5
|43
|19
|70
|Stevenage
|30
|16
|9
|5
|43
|25
|57
|Carlisle
|32
|15
|10
|7
|49
|32
|55
|Northampton
|31
|14
|10
|7
|44
|31
|52
|Mansfield Town
|31
|15
|7
|9
|49
|37
|52
|Stockport County
|31
|15
|6
|10
|46
|29
|51
|Salford
|32
|14
|7
|11
|42
|33
|49
|Bradford
|30
|13
|9
|8
|37
|29
|48
|Sutton United
|32
|13
|8
|11
|34
|38
|47
|Doncaster
|31
|14
|4
|13
|36
|42
|46
|Swindon
|31
|12
|9
|10
|40
|35
|45
|Barrow
|32
|13
|5
|14
|35
|40
|44
|AFC Wimbledon
|31
|10
|12
|9
|32
|31
|42
|Walsall
|29
|10
|11
|8
|32
|25
|41
|Tranmere
|32
|11
|8
|13
|32
|32
|41
|Grimsby Town
|28
|10
|6
|12
|32
|36
|36
|Crewe
|30
|8
|12
|10
|27
|38
|36
|Colchester
|33
|9
|8
|16
|31
|39
|35
|Newport County
|30
|8
|10
|12
|30
|34
|34
|Gillingham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|19
|34
|30
|Harrogate Town
|30
|7
|8
|15
|37
|47
|29
|Hartlepool
|32
|6
|9
|17
|33
|58
|27
|Crawley Town
|29
|6
|8
|15
|32
|47
|26
|Rochdale
|32
|5
|6
|21
|25
|49
|21
___
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Bradford 2, Tranmere 0
Carlisle 0, Mansfield Town 4
Colchester 0, Walsall 0
Crewe 2, Hartlepool 0
Gillingham 2, Grimsby Town 1
Leyton Orient 2, Rochdale 1
Newport County 2, Stevenage 2
Northampton 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Salford 1, Harrogate Town 1
Stockport County 2, Crawley Town 1
Sutton United 2, Swindon 1
Doncaster 1, Barrow 0
Saturday, Feb. 18
Northampton 1, Grimsby Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Hartlepool 2
Bradford 0, Barrow 1
Carlisle 1, Colchester 0
Harrogate Town 2, Crewe 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 0, Gillingham 2
Salford 1, Swindon 2
Stockport County 2, Stevenage 0
Sutton United 2, Doncaster 0
Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 2
Walsall 1, Newport County 1
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Barrow vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.