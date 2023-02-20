COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

20 de Febrero de 2023

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,377,025

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-6 (4), 1-0, ret.

Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Daniel Evans and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7.

Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Wanda Nara, Zaira y Sebastián Yatra: música, baile y alcohol en el carnaval de Río

WhatsApp: así se puede crear una copia de los chats en iCloud de Apple

Reescribieron los libros de Roald Dahl para remover el lenguaje “ofensivo”: ¿inclusión o censura?

