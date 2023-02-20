ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

Monday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,377,025
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-6 (4), 1-0, ret.
Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Daniel Evans and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7.
Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).