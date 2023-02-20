COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

AHL Glance

20 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 152 129
Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 148 126
Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 156 147
Springfield 49 25 18 2 4 56 152 142
Lehigh Valley 50 25 20 3 2 55 150 152
Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 158 163
Hartford 50 21 20 3 6 51 146 161
WB/Scranton 49 21 21 2 5 49 133 140

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 50 34 13 2 1 71 176 155
Syracuse 48 23 18 4 3 53 172 158
Utica 49 23 19 5 2 53 143 151
Rochester 47 23 20 3 1 50 143 158
Cleveland 48 22 21 3 2 49 158 176
Laval 49 20 20 7 2 49 175 177
Belleville 49 20 24 4 1 45 160 183

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 49 27 12 7 3 64 178 141
Milwaukee 49 30 15 2 2 64 169 139
Manitoba 48 26 16 3 3 58 149 147
Rockford 50 25 17 4 4 58 162 165
Iowa 50 22 19 5 4 53 148 157
Grand Rapids 48 21 23 2 2 46 136 177
Chicago 47 19 23 3 2 43 138 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 50 36 12 2 0 74 186 125
Coachella Valley 45 31 9 4 1 67 161 120
Abbotsford 50 29 17 2 2 62 173 147
Colorado 50 28 17 4 1 61 146 134
Ontario 48 28 17 2 1 59 155 133
Tucson 52 23 25 4 0 50 162 180
Bakersfield 49 22 23 2 2 48 150 155
San Jose 49 20 25 0 4 44 129 166
Henderson 50 16 29 0 5 37 126 146
San Diego 51 14 36 1 0 29 129 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hershey 6, Charlotte 3

Toronto 5, Rochester 1

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 4

Hartford 3, Providence 2

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1

Syracuse 8, Utica 5

Belleville 5, Laval 4

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 3

Chicago 4, Cleveland 3

Bakersfield 3, Coachella Valley 2

Tucson 3, Henderson 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 4, Abbotsford 3

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 3, Providence 2

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Charlotte 3, Hershey 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago 2

Rockford 5, Iowa 3

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Tucson 3, Henderson 2

Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 4

Bakersfield 8, San Diego 4

Calgary 5, Colorado 3

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

