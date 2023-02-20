ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND-BIDEN

U.S. President Biden welcomed by Polish President Andzej Duda
Start: 21 Feb 2023 11:00 GMT
End: 21 Feb 2023 11:45 GMT
WARSAW - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed by Polish President Andzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Biden is visiting Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday he visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.
SCHEDULE:
1120GMT - Welcome
1130GMT - Duda, Biden talks
