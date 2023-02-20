COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND-BIDEN-ADDRESS

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 20

20 de Febrero de 2023

Biden addresses the public in Warsaw

Start: 21 Feb 2023 16:25 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2023 17:25 GMT

WARSAW - U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the public in Warsaw. Biden is visiting Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday he visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT Biden addresses the public - from Arkady Kubickiego, the castle gardens

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Editorial use only, no resale, no new uses after 1630GMT FEBRUARY 21, 2029

DIGITAL: Editorial use only, no resale, no new uses after 1630GMT FEBRUARY 21, 2029. For Reuters customers only

Source: TVP POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La fiscalía rebajó la acusación contra Alec Baldwin: cuánto tiempo podría pasar en prisión

La fiscalía rebajó la acusación contra Alec Baldwin: cuánto tiempo podría pasar en prisión

Cuál es la serie más popular en Netflix Argentina hoy

El actor Tom Sizemore de “Rescatando al soldado Ryan” se encuentra en estado crítico tras sufrir un aneurisma cerebral

Top 10 de los podcast más reproducidos hoy de Spotify Argentina

Las primeras fotos de Gisele Bündchen en su regreso al carnaval de Río de Janeiro

TENDENCIAS

Alimentos y bienestar emocional: cinco consejos para mejorar el estado de ánimo

Alimentos y bienestar emocional: cinco consejos para mejorar el estado de ánimo

Facebook tiene esta opción para encontrarse con un vendedor del Marketplace

Los casos de dengue en Argentina crecieron un 252% en una semana

Esta función para iPhone o Android evita que el celular esté activo cuando haya toques accidentales

Cómo los usuarios hacen que su red Wi-Fi esté expuesta a ciberdelincuentes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Egipto exhibe un pergamino de 16 metros del Libro de los Muertosen el ala renovada de su museo más antiguo

Egipto exhibe un pergamino de 16 metros del Libro de los Muertosen el ala renovada de su museo más antiguo

Una mujer quedó embarazada por inseminación de su marido que murió en 2019 en Portugal

Fuertes lluvias en el sur de Ecuador causaron inundaciones, cierres de vías y daños

Crisis en Cuba: el régimen reconoció un gran déficit en la zafra azucarera por falta de recursos y de mano de obra

Para el FMI, EEUU debe aumentar el desempleo si quiere derrotar del todo a la inflación