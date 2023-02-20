ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND-BIDEN-ADDRESS

Biden addresses the public in Warsaw
Start: 21 Feb 2023 16:25 GMT
End: 21 Feb 2023 17:25 GMT
WARSAW - U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the public in Warsaw. Biden is visiting Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday he visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.
SCHEDULE:
1630GMT Biden addresses the public - from Arkady Kubickiego, the castle gardens
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Editorial use only, no resale, no new uses after 1630GMT FEBRUARY 21, 2029
DIGITAL: Editorial use only, no resale, no new uses after 1630GMT FEBRUARY 21, 2029. For Reuters customers only
Source: TVP POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
