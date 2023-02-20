ADVISORY NEW ZEALAND-WEATHER/

New Zealand PM Hipkins news conference on Cyclone Gabrielle clean up
Start: 20 Feb 2023 03:15 GMT
End: 20 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins holds a news conference as the country continues to clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.
==
SCHEDULE:
0315GMT - News conference begins
Restrictions:
Broadcast: No use New Zealand
Digital: No use New Zealand internet sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Weather
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com