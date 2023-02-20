ADVISORY NEW ZEALAND-WEATHER/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
19 de Febrero de 2023

New Zealand PM Hipkins news conference on Cyclone Gabrielle clean up

Start: 20 Feb 2023 03:15 GMT

End: 20 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins holds a news conference as the country continues to clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

==

SCHEDULE:

0315GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use New Zealand

Digital: No use New Zealand internet sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

