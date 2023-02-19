NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 55 42 8 5 89 207 117 Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147 Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 205 207 Detroit 54 26 20 8 60 170 175 Buffalo 53 27 22 4 58 197 185 Ottawa 54 26 24 4 56 164 174 Montreal 55 23 28 4 50 150 200

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 184 146 New Jersey 54 35 14 5 75 186 145 N.Y. Rangers 55 33 14 8 74 189 149 Pittsburgh 54 27 18 9 63 176 169 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 24 7 63 171 168 Washington 57 28 23 6 62 174 166 Philadelphia 56 22 24 10 54 151 177 Columbus 55 17 34 4 38 140 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 56 30 14 12 72 184 144 Winnipeg 55 34 20 1 69 175 143 Colorado 54 30 19 5 65 167 150 Minnesota 55 29 21 5 63 163 158 Nashville 53 26 21 6 58 149 159 St. Louis 55 26 26 3 55 173 198 Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191 Chicago 54 17 32 5 39 131 198

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 55 33 18 4 70 179 153 Los Angeles 56 31 18 7 69 190 188 Seattle 55 31 18 6 68 193 172 Edmonton 56 30 19 7 67 209 186 Calgary 55 25 19 11 61 177 171 Vancouver 55 21 30 4 46 186 227 San Jose 56 17 28 11 45 168 209 Anaheim 56 17 33 6 40 141 236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Minnesota 2, Dallas 1, SO

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Edmonton 4, SO

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.