NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|55
|42
|8
|5
|89
|207
|117
|Toronto
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|186
|147
|Tampa Bay
|54
|35
|16
|3
|73
|191
|157
|Florida
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|205
|207
|Detroit
|54
|26
|20
|8
|60
|170
|175
|Buffalo
|53
|27
|22
|4
|58
|197
|185
|Ottawa
|54
|26
|24
|4
|56
|164
|174
|Montreal
|55
|23
|28
|4
|50
|150
|200
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|54
|36
|10
|8
|80
|184
|146
|New Jersey
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|186
|145
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|189
|149
|Pittsburgh
|54
|27
|18
|9
|63
|176
|169
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|28
|24
|7
|63
|171
|168
|Washington
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|174
|166
|Philadelphia
|56
|22
|24
|10
|54
|151
|177
|Columbus
|55
|17
|34
|4
|38
|140
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|56
|30
|14
|12
|72
|184
|144
|Winnipeg
|55
|34
|20
|1
|69
|175
|143
|Colorado
|54
|30
|19
|5
|65
|167
|150
|Minnesota
|55
|29
|21
|5
|63
|163
|158
|Nashville
|53
|26
|21
|6
|58
|149
|159
|St. Louis
|55
|26
|26
|3
|55
|173
|198
|Arizona
|55
|19
|28
|8
|46
|147
|191
|Chicago
|54
|17
|32
|5
|39
|131
|198
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|55
|33
|18
|4
|70
|179
|153
|Los Angeles
|56
|31
|18
|7
|69
|190
|188
|Seattle
|55
|31
|18
|6
|68
|193
|172
|Edmonton
|56
|30
|19
|7
|67
|209
|186
|Calgary
|55
|25
|19
|11
|61
|177
|171
|Vancouver
|55
|21
|30
|4
|46
|186
|227
|San Jose
|56
|17
|28
|11
|45
|168
|209
|Anaheim
|56
|17
|33
|6
|40
|141
|236
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Minnesota 2, Dallas 1, SO
Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Edmonton 4, SO
Saturday's Games
Colorado 4, St. Louis 1
Nashville 7, Florida 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.