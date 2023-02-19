COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Febrero de 2023
NHL Expanded Glance

18 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 55 42 8 5 89 207 117 23-2-3 19-6-2 9-4-3
Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147 21-6-4 12-8-4 7-5-2
Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157 21-4-2 14-12-1 9-6-0
Florida 59 28 25 6 62 205 207 15-8-3 13-17-3 10-3-2
Detroit 54 26 20 8 60 170 175 14-11-3 12-9-5 6-8-2
Buffalo 53 27 22 4 58 197 185 11-14-2 16-8-2 6-8-1
Ottawa 54 26 24 4 56 164 174 15-12-2 11-12-2 9-5-0
Montreal 55 23 28 4 50 150 200 14-14-1 9-14-3 4-10-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 184 146 18-6-2 18-4-6 14-4-1
New Jersey 54 35 14 5 75 186 145 15-10-2 20-4-3 10-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 55 33 14 8 74 189 149 16-9-4 17-5-4 7-6-1
Pittsburgh 54 27 18 9 63 176 169 15-6-4 12-12-5 5-5-4
N.Y. Islanders 59 28 24 7 63 171 168 17-10-3 11-14-4 11-5-1
Washington 57 28 23 6 62 174 166 14-11-3 14-12-3 9-5-1
Philadelphia 56 22 24 10 54 151 177 11-14-3 11-10-7 6-8-4
Columbus 55 17 34 4 38 140 208 12-17-2 5-17-2 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 56 30 14 12 72 184 144 15-6-7 15-8-5 10-2-4
Winnipeg 55 34 20 1 69 175 143 20-8-0 14-12-1 14-4-0
Colorado 54 30 19 5 65 167 150 13-9-4 17-10-1 11-4-1
Minnesota 55 29 21 5 63 163 158 17-10-2 12-11-3 9-7-0
Nashville 53 26 21 6 58 149 159 15-10-3 11-11-3 5-7-3
St. Louis 55 26 26 3 55 173 198 13-13-2 13-13-1 7-10-1
Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191 12-8-2 7-20-6 4-6-4
Chicago 54 17 32 5 39 131 198 10-16-3 7-16-2 4-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 55 33 18 4 70 179 153 16-13-0 17-5-4 7-7-2
Los Angeles 56 31 18 7 69 190 188 16-9-2 15-9-5 10-4-2
Seattle 55 31 18 6 68 193 172 14-10-3 17-8-3 9-6-2
Edmonton 56 30 19 7 67 209 186 13-11-5 17-8-2 10-6-0
Calgary 55 25 19 11 61 177 171 14-10-2 11-9-9 9-3-2
Vancouver 55 21 30 4 46 186 227 10-15-1 11-15-3 10-5-0
San Jose 56 17 28 11 45 168 209 5-13-7 12-15-4 2-9-6
Anaheim 56 17 33 6 40 141 236 9-16-1 8-17-5 6-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Minnesota 2, Dallas 1, SO

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Edmonton 4, SO

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

