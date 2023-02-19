English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
West Ham 1, Chelsea 1
Arsenal 1, Brentford 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Leicester 4, Tottenham 1
Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 1
Sunday's Matches
Leeds 0, Man United 2
Man City 3, Aston Villa 1
Monday's Match
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Wednesday's Match
Arsenal 1, Man City 3
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 0, Fulham 1
Chelsea 0, Southampton 1
Everton 1, Leeds 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Man City 1
Wolverhampton 0, Bournemouth 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 2
Sunday's Matches
Man United 3, Leicester 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Friday's Match
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Wednesday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool 0, Rotherham 0
Bristol City 1, Norwich 0
Burnley 3, Preston 0
Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 3
Coventry 1, Luton Town 1
QPR 1, Millwall 2
Sheffield United 3, Swansea 0
Stoke 0, Hull 0
Sunderland 1, Reading 0
Watford 1, Blackburn 1
Wigan 1, Huddersfield 0
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 2
Coventry 1, Millwall 0
Norwich 3, Hull 1
QPR 0, Sunderland 3
Burnley 1, Watford 1
Reading 2, Rotherham 1
Wednesday's Matches
Bristol City 1, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Luton Town 1
Swansea 2, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Huddersfield 0
Sheffield United 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Blackburn 1
Friday's Match
Cardiff 1, Reading 0
Saturday's Matches
Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 1, Swansea 0
Blackpool 1, Stoke 0
Huddersfield 2, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Preston 0
Luton Town 0, Burnley 1
Middlesbrough 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 1, Bristol City 1
Wigan 0, Norwich 0
Monday's Match
Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Coventry vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Cambridge United 0
Burton Albion 1, Exeter 0
Charlton 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Cheltenham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Lincoln 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1
Morecambe 1, Forest Green 1
Peterborough 0, Bolton 5
Plymouth 3, Portsmouth 1
Shrewsbury 3, Port Vale 2
Wycombe 3, Derby 2
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe 2
Bolton 5, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Ipswich 0
Cambridge United 1, Cheltenham 2
Derby 1, Lincoln 1
Exeter 0, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Peterborough 0
Forest Green 0, Charlton 1
Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3
Port Vale 1, Barnsley 3
Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Morecambe 0
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 2
Cambridge United 1, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 4
Derby 2, Charlton 0
Ipswich 4, Forest Green 0
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 0, Peterborough 3
Plymouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Port Vale 1, Exeter 0
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
Tuesday's Matches
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Carlisle 0
Barrow 0, Newport County 1
Crawley Town 2, Crewe 2
Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 1, Stockport County 3
Hartlepool 2, Sutton United 2
Mansfield Town 2, Gillingham 0
Rochdale 1, Northampton 1
Stevenage 2, Bradford 3
Swindon 0, Doncaster 2
Tranmere 1, Salford 0
Walsall 1, Leyton Orient 1
Tuesday's Matches
Bradford 2, Tranmere 0
Carlisle 0, Mansfield Town 4
Colchester 0, Walsall 0
Crewe 2, Hartlepool 0
Gillingham 2, Grimsby Town 1
Leyton Orient 2, Rochdale 1
Newport County 2, Stevenage 2
Northampton 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Salford 1, Harrogate Town 1
Stockport County 2, Crawley Town 1
Sutton United 2, Swindon 1
Doncaster 1, Barrow 0
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Grimsby Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Hartlepool 2
Bradford 0, Barrow 1
Carlisle 1, Colchester 0
Harrogate Town 2, Crewe 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 0, Gillingham 2
Salford 1, Swindon 2
Stockport County 2, Stevenage 0
Sutton United 2, Doncaster 0
Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 2
Walsall 1, Newport County 1
Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Barnet vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Solihull Moors 1
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Gateshead FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking 2, Boreham Wood 2
Wrexham 3, Wealdstone 1
York City FC vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Notts County 2
Tuesday's Matches
Southend 2, Halifax Town 1
Notts County 4, Barnet 1
Boreham Wood 1, Solihull Moors 1
Oldham 2, Gateshead FC 2
Aldershot 1, Chesterfield 1
Wrexham 2, Woking 2
Altrincham 1, Bromley 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Eastleigh 1
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Wrexham 4
Altrincham 3, Woking 1
Bromley 2, Dorking Wanderers 0
Eastleigh 1, Maidenhead United 0
Oldham 2, Maidstone United FC 0
Scunthorpe 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 0
Southend 1, Gateshead FC 0
Torquay United 2, Barnet 1
Wealdstone 3, York City FC 1
Yeovil 1, Notts County 4
Boreham Wood 1, Halifax Town 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.