Domingo 19 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

19 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 49 30 9 8 2 70 150 126
Hershey 49 31 12 5 1 68 146 123
Charlotte 49 28 17 2 2 60 153 145
Lehigh Valley 49 25 19 3 2 55 146 146
Springfield 48 24 18 2 4 54 149 140
Bridgeport 48 21 19 7 1 50 156 162
WB/Scranton 48 21 20 2 5 49 132 138
Hartford 49 20 20 3 6 49 140 157

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 50 34 13 2 1 71 176 155
Utica 49 23 19 5 2 53 143 151
Syracuse 47 22 18 4 3 51 169 156
Rochester 46 23 20 2 1 49 141 155
Laval 49 20 20 7 2 49 175 177
Cleveland 47 21 21 3 2 47 155 174
Belleville 49 20 24 4 1 45 160 183

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 48 30 15 1 2 63 167 136
Texas 48 26 12 7 3 62 175 139
Manitoba 47 26 16 3 2 57 145 142
Rockford 49 24 17 4 4 56 157 162
Iowa 49 22 18 5 4 53 145 152
Grand Rapids 47 20 23 2 2 44 131 173
Chicago 46 19 22 3 2 43 136 165

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 35 12 2 0 72 181 122
Coachella Valley 44 31 8 4 1 67 159 117
Abbotsford 49 29 16 2 2 62 170 143
Colorado 49 28 16 4 1 61 143 129
Ontario 47 27 17 2 1 57 151 130
Tucson 50 21 25 4 0 46 156 176
Bakersfield 47 20 23 2 2 44 139 149
San Jose 48 19 25 0 4 42 125 163
Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140
San Diego 49 14 35 0 0 28 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3

Cleveland 6, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 5, Laval 3

Providence 6, Springfield 2

Rochester 6, Toronto 2

Manitoba 2, Iowa 1

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Calgary 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 4, Coachella Valley 2

Saturday's Games

Hershey 6, Charlotte 3

Toronto 5, Rochester 1

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 4

Hartford 3, Providence 2

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1

Syracuse 8, Utica 5

Belleville 5, Laval 4

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 3

Chicago 4, Cleveland 3

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

