Sábado 18 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

SPHL Glance

18 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 37 26 9 2 0 54 146 95
Roanoke 37 23 12 2 0 49 122 95
Knoxville 39 23 13 1 2 49 151 129
Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117
Birmingham 39 23 14 1 1 48 150 124
Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124
Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121
Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121
Quad City 36 14 20 1 1 30 90 110
Macon 34 6 26 2 0 14 89 154
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Roanoke 2, Quad City 1

Peoria 7, Macon 1

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Macon at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 2 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Murió la actriz Stella Stevens

Cuáles son los alimentos que mejor protegen el corazón de los adolescentes

Yoko Ono cumple 90 años: la vanguardista que carga con demasiados estigmas

