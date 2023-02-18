COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Febrero de 2023
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

18 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Boston 54 41 8 5 87 201 115 22-2-3 19-6-2 9-4-3
m-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 184 146 18-6-2 18-4-6 14-4-1
m-New Jersey 54 35 14 5 75 186 145 15-10-2 20-4-3 10-5-2
a-Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147 21-6-4 12-8-4 7-5-2
a-Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157 21-4-2 14-12-1 9-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 54 32 14 8 72 184 145 16-9-4 16-5-4 7-6-1
Pittsburgh 54 27 18 9 63 176 169 15-6-4 12-12-5 5-5-4
N.Y. Islanders 58 28 23 7 63 169 162 17-10-3 11-13-4 11-5-1
Washington 57 28 23 6 62 174 166 14-11-3 14-12-3 9-5-1
Florida 58 28 24 6 62 202 200 15-8-3 13-16-3 10-3-2
Detroit 54 26 20 8 60 170 175 14-11-3 12-9-5 6-8-2
Buffalo 53 27 22 4 58 197 185 11-14-2 16-8-2 6-8-1
Ottawa 54 26 24 4 56 164 174 15-12-2 11-12-2 9-5-0
Philadelphia 56 22 24 10 54 151 177 11-14-3 11-10-7 6-8-4
Montreal 55 23 28 4 50 150 200 14-14-1 9-14-3 4-10-1
Columbus 55 17 34 4 38 140 208 12-17-2 5-17-2 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142 15-6-7 15-8-4 10-2-3
p-Vegas 55 33 18 4 70 179 153 16-13-0 17-5-4 7-7-2
c-Winnipeg 55 34 20 1 69 175 143 20-8-0 14-12-1 14-4-0
p-Seattle 55 31 18 6 68 193 172 14-10-3 17-8-3 9-6-2
p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 16-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2
Edmonton 55 30 19 6 66 205 181 13-11-4 17-8-2 10-6-0
c-Colorado 53 29 19 5 63 163 149 13-9-4 16-10-1 10-4-1
Minnesota 54 28 21 5 61 161 157 16-10-2 12-11-3 8-7-0
Calgary 55 25 19 11 61 177 171 14-10-2 11-9-9 9-3-2
Nashville 52 25 21 6 56 142 156 14-10-3 11-11-3 5-7-3
St. Louis 54 26 25 3 55 172 194 13-12-2 13-13-1 7-9-1
Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191 12-8-2 7-20-6 4-6-4
Vancouver 55 21 30 4 46 186 227 10-15-1 11-15-3 10-5-0
San Jose 56 17 28 11 45 168 209 5-13-7 12-15-4 2-9-6
Anaheim 55 17 32 6 40 138 230 9-15-1 8-17-5 6-7-1
Chicago 54 17 32 5 39 131 198 10-16-3 7-16-2 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 1

Florida 6, Washington 3

Carolina 6, Montreal 2

Boston 5, Nashville 0

Detroit 5, Calgary 2

St. Louis 4, New Jersey 2

Seattle 6, Philadelphia 2

Vegas 2, San Jose 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

