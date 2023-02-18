ADVISORY SECURITY-MUNICH/USA-HARRIS-SUNAK

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
U.S. Vice President Harris and British PM Sunak at Munich Security Conference

Start: 18 Feb 2023 14:07 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2023 14:16 GMT

MUNICH - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with British PM Sunak at the Munich security conference ahead of the first anniversary marking the beginning of war in Ukraine.

