COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SECURITY-MUNICH/

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 18

18 de Febrero de 2023

Munich Security Conference convenes for a second day

Start: 18 Feb 2023 09:48 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

MUNICH - The Munich security conference convenes ahead of the first anniversary marking the beginning of war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT-0900GMT Panel "Visions for the Global Order", with Namibian PM Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Colombian Vice-President Marquez, Philippine FM Manalo and Brazilian FM Vieira

0900GMT-0945GMT Panel "Geopolitical Europe", with EU Commission President Von Der Leyen, Finish PM Marin, Italian PM Meloni

0945GMT-1015GMT Panel "China", with Chinese Top Diplomat Wang Yi

1030GMT-1130GMT Panel "European Security", with Finish President Niinisto, Moldovan President Sandu, Danish PM and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

1130GMT-1200GMT PANEL "USA", with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

1200GMT-1230GMT Panel "UK", with UK Prime Minister Sunak

break 1230GMT-1400GMT

1415GMT Panel "Visions for Ukraine", with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, German FM Baerbock, Ukrainian FM Kuleba

11515GMT-1615GMT Panel "NATO's Eastern Flank", with German DefMin Pistorius, NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg, Latvian President Levits, Norwegian PM Store

1630GMT-1730GMT Panel "Indo-Pacific", with Japanese FM Hayashi Yoshimasa, Korean FM Park Jin, British FM Cleverly, Candian FM Joly

1730GMT-1800GMT Panel "Poland", with Polish President Duda

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Germany

DIGITAL: No use

Source: HOST BROADCASTER BAYERISCHER RUNDFUNK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La transformación musical de Rihanna en fotos hasta mostrar a su adorable bebé en TikTok

La transformación musical de Rihanna en fotos hasta mostrar a su adorable bebé en TikTok

Murió la actriz Stella Stevens

Las 10 series de Netflix en Argentina para engancharse este día

Los mejores podcast de Spotify Argentina para escuchar este día

Lista de los videos en YouTube que son tendencia en Argentina este día

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los alimentos que mejor protegen el corazón de los adolescentes

Cuáles son los alimentos que mejor protegen el corazón de los adolescentes

Cómo saber si se padece un trastorno de salud mental

Síndrome de Asperger: qué es y cuáles son los síntomas de la condición que afecta a Elon Musk y Greta Thunberg

La gripe aviar avanza sobre América Latina: cuál es la situación en la región

La historia detrás del emblemático Mercedes que perteneció a Maradona y que nadie quiso comprar en una subasta

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La cara más siniestra de la invasión: Rusia robó más de 6.000 chicos ucranianos y los mandó a campos de reeducación

La cara más siniestra de la invasión: Rusia robó más de 6.000 chicos ucranianos y los mandó a campos de reeducación

Un año de invasión rusa en Ucrania: cronología mes a mes de una guerra que estremece al mundo

Infobae en Kiev, un año después: entre el disfrute con culpa y tanques rusos convertidos en juegos infantiles

La sorprendente y peligrosa eficacia de la propaganda china en el extranjero

Quiénes son los corruptos latinoamericanos que contrataron a Eliminalia, la empresa española que lava la reputación en la web