ADVISORY SECURITY-MUNICH/

Munich Security Conference convenes for a second day

Start: 18 Feb 2023 09:48 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

MUNICH - The Munich security conference convenes ahead of the first anniversary marking the beginning of war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT-0900GMT Panel "Visions for the Global Order", with Namibian PM Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Colombian Vice-President Marquez, Philippine FM Manalo and Brazilian FM Vieira

0900GMT-0945GMT Panel "Geopolitical Europe", with EU Commission President Von Der Leyen, Finish PM Marin, Italian PM Meloni

0945GMT-1015GMT Panel "China", with Chinese Top Diplomat Wang Yi

1030GMT-1130GMT Panel "European Security", with Finish President Niinisto, Moldovan President Sandu, Danish PM and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

1130GMT-1200GMT PANEL "USA", with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

1200GMT-1230GMT Panel "UK", with UK Prime Minister Sunak

break 1230GMT-1400GMT

1415GMT Panel "Visions for Ukraine", with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, German FM Baerbock, Ukrainian FM Kuleba

11515GMT-1615GMT Panel "NATO's Eastern Flank", with German DefMin Pistorius, NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg, Latvian President Levits, Norwegian PM Store

1630GMT-1730GMT Panel "Indo-Pacific", with Japanese FM Hayashi Yoshimasa, Korean FM Park Jin, British FM Cleverly, Candian FM Joly

1730GMT-1800GMT Panel "Poland", with Polish President Duda

