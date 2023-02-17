NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 53 40 8 5 85 196 115 m-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 184 146 m-New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141 a-Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147 a-Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157 m-N.Y. Rangers 54 32 14 8 72 184 145 Pittsburgh 53 27 17 9 63 172 164 Washington 57 28 23 6 62 174 166 Florida 58 28 24 6 62 202 200 N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158 Buffalo 53 27 22 4 58 197 185 Detroit 53 25 20 8 58 165 173 Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 Montreal 55 23 28 4 50 150 200 Columbus 55 17 34 4 38 140 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142 c-Winnipeg 55 34 20 1 69 175 143 p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 p-Seattle 54 30 18 6 66 187 170 Edmonton 55 30 19 6 66 205 181 c-Colorado 53 29 19 5 63 163 149 Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 Minnesota 54 28 21 5 61 161 157 Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192 Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191 Vancouver 55 21 30 4 46 186 227 San Jose 55 17 27 11 45 167 207 Anaheim 55 17 32 6 40 138 230 Chicago 53 16 32 5 37 127 195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4

Buffalo 7, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 1

Florida 6, Washington 3

Carolina 6, Montreal 2

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.