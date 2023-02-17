COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

Argentine Standings

17 de Febrero de 2023

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lanus 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
Huracan 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
Rosario Central 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Belgrano 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
River Plate 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Talleres 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
Defensa y Justicia 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Godoy Cruz 3 2 0 1 2 1 6
Tigre 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
CA Platense 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
Instituto AC Cordoba 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
Barracas Central 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Velez Sarsfield 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Sarmiento 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Newell's 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Independiente 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Gimnasia 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
Argentinos 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Banfield 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Racing Club 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Santa Fe 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Atletico Tucuman 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
Colon 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

___

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1

Colon 0, Sarmiento 2

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0

CA Platense 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Independiente 0

Talleres 2, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central 2, Arsenal 1

Banfield 0, Gimnasia 0

River Plate 2, Argentinos 1

Racing Club 2, Tigre 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Huracan 0

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Estudiantes 0, Lanus 2

Friday, Feb. 17

Gimnasia 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Lanus vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

Tigre vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Newell's vs. Banfield, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Belgrano vs. Tigre, 7 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

San Lorenzo vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Sarmiento, 5:15 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Colon vs. Huracan, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Arsenal, 5:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

