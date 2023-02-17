COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
AHL Glance

17 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 142 121
Hershey 48 30 12 5 1 66 140 120
Charlotte 48 28 16 2 2 60 150 139
Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129
Lehigh Valley 48 24 19 3 2 53 142 143
WB/Scranton 47 21 20 2 4 48 129 134
Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 134 149
Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 145 155

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 48 33 12 2 1 69 169 148
Utica 48 23 18 5 2 53 138 143
Syracuse 46 21 18 4 3 49 161 151
Laval 47 20 19 6 2 48 168 167
Rochester 44 22 19 2 1 47 134 148
Cleveland 45 20 20 3 2 45 146 168
Belleville 47 18 24 4 1 41 150 176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 46 26 11 6 3 61 172 134
Milwaukee 47 29 15 1 2 61 165 135
Manitoba 46 25 16 3 2 55 143 141
Rockford 48 23 17 4 4 54 154 160
Iowa 48 22 17 5 4 53 144 150
Grand Rapids 46 20 22 2 2 44 129 167
Chicago 45 18 22 3 2 41 132 162

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 48 34 12 2 0 70 179 121
Coachella Valley 43 31 7 4 1 67 157 113
Abbotsford 49 29 16 2 2 62 170 143
Colorado 48 28 16 3 1 60 142 127
Ontario 46 26 17 2 1 55 147 128
Tucson 50 21 25 4 0 46 156 176
Bakersfield 47 20 23 2 2 44 139 149
San Jose 48 19 25 0 4 42 125 163
Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140
San Diego 49 14 35 0 0 28 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

