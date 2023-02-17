COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SECURITY-MUNICH/

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 17

17 de Febrero de 2023

Munich Security Conference convenes for a second day

Start: 18 Feb 2023 07:55 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2023 18:00 GMT

MUNICH - The Munich security conference convenes ahead of the first anniversary marking the beginning of war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Opening remarks – Christoph Heusgen

1245GMT Ukraine – Ukrainian Official / Moderator Christoph Heusgen

1315GMT Germany – Chancellor Olaf Scholz / Moderator Christiane Amanpour

1345GMT France – president Macron / Moderator Christoph Heusgen

1430GMT Accountability – Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, U.S senator Lindsey Graham, UN ambassador and Nobel laureate Naida Murad, Nobel laureate Leyman Gbowee / Moderator David Miliband

1530GMT New nuclear age – French minister for the armed forces, Sebastien Lecornu, UK Secretary of Defence, Ben Wallace, UN Under secretary general Izumi Nakamitsu, Director of China’s Academy of Minilitary science Yao Yunzhu / Moderator Claudia Major

1630GMT Geopolitics of green transitions – Germany vice finance minister, Robert Habeck, UAE Minister for Climate, Mariam bint Mohammed saeed Almheiri, Indonesian Minister of Finance, Mulyani Indrawati, EU Climate commissioner Frans Timmermans, Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto / Moderator Hadley Gamble

1745GMT Future of trade – Canadian deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, EU Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, BMW chairman, Oliver Zipse / Moderator Zanny Minton-Beddoes

