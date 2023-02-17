COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Febrero de 2023
ADVISORY BRITAIN-SECURITY/RUSSIA-SPYING --TIME APPROX--

REUTERS

FEB 17

17 de Febrero de 2023

British embassy guard sentenced for spying

Start: 17 Feb 2023 10:17 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2023 10:18 GMT

LONDON - Court sentencing of David Smith, a security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin who pleaded guilty to eight spying offences under the Official Secrets Act.

