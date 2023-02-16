NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 53 40 8 5 85 196 115 22-2-3 18-6-2 9-4-3 m-Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144 17-6-2 18-4-6 14-4-1 m-New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141 15-10-2 20-3-3 10-5-2 a-Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147 21-6-4 12-8-4 7-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157 21-4-2 14-12-1 9-6-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 54 32 14 8 72 184 145 16-9-4 16-5-4 7-6-1 Pittsburgh 53 27 17 9 63 172 164 15-6-4 12-11-5 5-4-4 Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160 14-10-3 14-12-3 9-5-1 N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158 16-10-3 11-13-4 10-5-1 Florida 57 27 24 6 60 196 197 15-8-3 12-16-3 10-3-2 Buffalo 53 27 22 4 58 197 185 11-14-2 16-8-2 6-8-1 Detroit 53 25 20 8 58 165 173 14-11-3 11-9-5 6-8-2 Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170 15-12-1 11-12-2 9-5-0 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 11-14-3 11-9-7 6-8-4 Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194 14-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1 Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207 11-17-2 5-17-2 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142 15-6-7 15-8-4 10-2-3 c-Winnipeg 54 34 19 1 69 174 140 20-8-0 14-11-1 14-4-0 p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 15-13-0 17-5-4 6-7-2 p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 16-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2 p-Seattle 54 30 18 6 66 187 170 13-10-3 17-8-3 9-6-2 Edmonton 55 30 19 6 66 205 181 13-11-4 17-8-2 10-6-0 c-Colorado 53 29 19 5 63 163 149 13-9-4 16-10-1 10-4-1 Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 14-9-2 11-9-9 9-3-2 Minnesota 54 28 21 5 61 161 157 16-10-2 12-11-3 8-7-0 Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 14-9-3 11-11-3 5-7-3 St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192 12-12-2 13-13-1 7-9-1 Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191 12-8-2 7-20-6 4-6-4 Vancouver 55 21 30 4 46 186 227 10-15-1 11-15-3 10-5-0 San Jose 55 17 27 11 45 167 207 5-13-7 12-14-4 2-8-6 Anaheim 55 17 32 6 40 138 230 9-15-1 8-17-5 6-7-1 Chicago 53 16 32 5 37 127 195 10-16-3 6-16-2 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4

Buffalo 7, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.