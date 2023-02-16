COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

16 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 53 40 8 5 85 196 115
m-Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144
m-New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141
a-Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147
a-Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157
m-N.Y. Rangers 54 32 14 8 72 184 145
Pittsburgh 53 27 17 9 63 172 164
Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160
N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158
Florida 57 27 24 6 60 196 197
Buffalo 53 27 22 4 58 197 185
Detroit 53 25 20 8 58 165 173
Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170
Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171
Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194
Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142
c-Winnipeg 54 34 19 1 69 174 140
p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152
p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185
p-Seattle 54 30 18 6 66 187 170
Edmonton 55 30 19 6 66 205 181
c-Colorado 53 29 19 5 63 163 149
Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166
Minnesota 54 28 21 5 61 161 157
Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151
St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192
Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191
Vancouver 55 21 30 4 46 186 227
San Jose 55 17 27 11 45 167 207
Anaheim 55 17 32 6 40 138 230
Chicago 53 16 32 5 37 127 195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4

Buffalo 7, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

