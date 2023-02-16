COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

AHL Glance

15 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 142 121
Hershey 47 30 12 4 1 65 138 117
Charlotte 48 28 16 2 2 60 150 139
Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129
Lehigh Valley 48 24 19 3 2 53 142 143
Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 134 149
WB/Scranton 46 20 20 2 4 46 126 132
Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 145 155

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 48 33 12 2 1 69 169 148
Utica 48 23 18 5 2 53 138 143
Syracuse 45 21 17 4 3 49 159 147
Laval 47 20 19 6 2 48 168 167
Rochester 44 22 19 2 1 47 134 148
Cleveland 45 20 20 3 2 45 146 168
Belleville 46 17 24 4 1 39 146 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 46 26 11 6 3 61 172 134
Milwaukee 47 29 15 1 2 61 165 135
Rockford 47 23 16 4 4 54 150 155
Manitoba 45 24 16 3 2 53 139 139
Iowa 47 22 16 5 4 53 142 146
Grand Rapids 45 19 22 2 2 42 124 163
Chicago 45 18 22 3 2 41 132 162

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 47 34 11 2 0 70 177 117
Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112
Abbotsford 48 28 16 2 2 60 166 141
Colorado 47 27 16 3 1 58 137 126
Ontario 45 26 17 1 1 54 144 124
Tucson 49 21 24 4 0 46 155 173
Bakersfield 46 20 22 2 2 44 138 144
San Jose 47 18 25 0 4 40 121 160
Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140
San Diego 49 14 35 0 0 28 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Cleveland 2, Rochester 1

Calgary 4, Abbotsford 1

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

