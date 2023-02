ADVISORY SECURITY-MUNICH/ -- APPROX START TIME

Munich Security Conference kicks off

Start: 17 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

MUNICH - The Munich Security Conference kicks off, with among others U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris expected to attend and just days before the first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST RESTRICTIONS:

LIVE: NO ACCESS GERMANY -

EDITS: FOR GERMAN BROADCASTERS A MAXIMUM OF 180 SECONDS PER DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE - NO USE AFTER 7 DAYS (USAGE AFTERWARDS HAS TO BE CLEARED WITH HOST BROADCASTER BAYERISCHER RUNDFUNK)

DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS:

LIVE: NO ACCESS DIGITAL-

EDITS: FOR ALL DIGITAL PUBLISHERS A MAXIMUM OF 180 SECONDS PER DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE - NO USE AFTER 7 DAYS (USAGE AFTER FEBRUARY 25 HAS TO BE CLEARED WITH HOST BROADCASTER BAYERISCHER RUNDFUNK)

Source: HOST BROADCASTER BAYERISCHER RUNDFUNK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com